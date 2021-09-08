Unique waterfall and heavenly garden built in Dubai

The World Expo 2020 announced the opening of two unique attractions on its site – the Water Feature waterfall, which overcomes the laws of gravity, and the Garden in The Sky observation deck.

The musical waterfall performance will be accompanied by music written by composer Ramin Javadi, author of the soundtrack for the Game of Thrones saga. Water jets will descend along vertical walls from a height of 13 meters.

During the day, water will fall into a circle of pure hydrogen, and after dark it will rush in the opposite direction – up the walls of the artificial waterfall.

In turn, the “heavenly” garden will be located at a height of 55 meters above the ground and will become an ideal place for viewing the EXPO-2020 site and the Jubilee Park, which has a unique flora and fauna. The park also features a café, a performance stage, art objects, a children’s playground and more.

The EXPO 2020 World Exhibition will open on October 1, 2021. A single adult ticket costs AED 95 (US $ 26). In addition, subscriptions are available to visitors for a period of 1 month (their price will be 195 dirhams, or US $ 53) and for the entire period of the exhibition – from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The cost of six-month subscriptions is 495 dirhams, or US $ 136.

Visitors under the age of 18, students, as well as people with special needs will be able to enter the EXPO 2020 site for free, and accompanying adults will receive a 50% discount on entrance tickets. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the event, expo2020dubai.com.

The ticket price includes access to all pavilions, as well as to events of the cultural program of the exhibition. As previously reported, the EXPO 2020 site will host up to 60 live events a day, including music, dance, national, festive and educational events.

Tickets can also be purchased from over 2,500 authorized resellers including online travel agents, tour operators, hotels and airlines in 100 countries. As previously reported, the organizers of the EXPO 2020 world exhibition will not require certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 from local and international visitors.

However, all visitors, including those vaccinated, will be required to comply with the coronavirus prevention measures prescribed by the Dubai authorities, including the wearing of masks, social distancing, and regular hand washing and disinfection.