UNESCO has included 16 new sites from the Gulf region on the famous World Heritage List

Among them are the cultural attractions of the Al Ain oasis city: Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and the oasis areas.

These sites were recognized as witnesses of the sedentary way of life of people in the Arabian desert during the Neolithic period, they keep the remnants of many prehistoric cultures. Monuments include the remains of round stone tombs (2500 BC), wells and adobe structures, including residential buildings, towers, palaces and administrative buildings.

The Hili area is home to one of the oldest examples of the sophisticated aflaj irrigation system dating back to the Iron Age. According to UNESCO, the site is an important testament to the transition of the region’s cultures from hunting and gathering to a more sedentary lifestyle.

It is worth recalling that the oasis city of Al Ain became the first site in the UAE, included in the UNESCO World Heritage Register, back in 2011. UNESCO marked the cultural and historical monuments of Al Ain, as well as its natural attractions. Among them – Mount Jebel Hafeet – the highest point of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reaching 1,249 m. There are 500 ancient burials dating back to the 3rd millennium BC. NS.

Located in the heart of the city, close to the State Museum, the Al Ain Oasis is full of date gardens, many of which still have good harvests. The oasis is irrigated with traditional irrigation means. The canals carry water to the date palms, allowing them to live and bear fruit in the heart of the city. It is spread over 1,200 hectares (approximately 3,000 acres) and has over 147,000 date palms in 100 different varieties.

Hili Archaeological Gardens are located just 10 kilometers from Al Ain (on the way to Dubai). On the territory of the archaeological site are the remains of a Bronze Age settlement (2500-2000 BC), which was restored in 1995. It is the source of some of the region’s most valuable finds, many of which are estimated to be over 4,000 years old.