The world’s tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

The world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, is scheduled to open to the public on October 21 – this will add another impressive architectural achievement to the Dubai skyline.

The 250-meter-tall Ferris wheel, located on Bluewater Island, is a magnificent masterpiece of engineering – each support is 126 meters high, 15 London buses long, and its hub and spindle are four A380s wide.

But Dubai Eye (Ain Dubai) has more to offer than just great engineering.

Open day and night, the wheel offers a 360-degree view of Dubai’s stunning cityscape, with each of its 48 air-conditioned cabins offering 1,750 visitors an experience nowhere else.

Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of some of the UAE’s best attractions, such as the Jumeirah Palm, Burj Khalifa and Burj El Arab.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the wheel boasts a state-of-the-art LED screen for all the latest entertainment purposes.

The giant Ferris wheel is equipped with three types of cabins to enjoy a 38-minute ride in a relaxing luxury mode: observation cabins (standard option), social cabins (VIP option, including bar) and private cabins — offering three-course dinner where you can to mark significant events.