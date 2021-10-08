HomeTourismThe world's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public...
TourismUAE

The world’s tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

Gleb Parfenenko
The world's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

The world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, is scheduled to open to the public on October 21 – this will add another impressive architectural achievement to the Dubai skyline.

The 250-meter-tall Ferris wheel, located on Bluewater Island, is a magnificent masterpiece of engineering – each support is 126 meters high, 15 London buses long, and its hub and spindle are four A380s wide.

The world's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

But Dubai Eye (Ain Dubai) has more to offer than just great engineering.

Open day and night, the wheel offers a 360-degree view of Dubai’s stunning cityscape, with each of its 48 air-conditioned cabins offering 1,750 visitors an experience nowhere else.

The world's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of some of the UAE’s best attractions, such as the Jumeirah Palm, Burj Khalifa and Burj El Arab.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the wheel boasts a state-of-the-art LED screen for all the latest entertainment purposes.

The world's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21 (Photo)

The giant Ferris wheel is equipped with three types of cabins to enjoy a 38-minute ride in a relaxing luxury mode: observation cabins (standard option), social cabins (VIP option, including bar) and private cabins — offering three-course dinner where you can to mark significant events.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International