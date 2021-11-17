Sharjah authorities banned foreigners from renting housing

Sharjah authorities have banned foreigners from renting residential buildings in the Al Dhaid area. According to the local municipality, the decision is aimed at protecting the privacy of citizens, as well as their customs and traditions.

The corresponding decision was made by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, the ruler of Sharjah, after a meeting with local residents. The municipality noted that the ban applies to all eight residential areas of the town.

In the fall of 2020, the police and Sharjah municipality began to evict the “bachelors” from the Qadisiya family district. The eviction began following security complaints from local residents who said non-family tenants were behaving inappropriately.

Bachelors, in particular workers and taxi drivers, were relocated to special hostels. This residential area drew attention to its high population density when a fire broke out in a large villa in 2018, killing two people – a mother and a son. Another 64 people were injured and burned. It turned out that about 70 low-income workers lived in the house.

In October 2021, residents of one of Dubai’s oldest neighborhoods, Jebel Ali Village, received eviction notices. Developers Nakheel said the settlement, built in the 1970s, will undergo planned renovation.

Reconstruction will extend the lifespan of the area and preserve it for future generations. There are about 290 houses in the village, it is located 30 km from the administrative center of Dubai. It was originally built for the workers of the Jebel Ali seaport.

A local club, also one of the oldest in Dubai, has already undergone a renovation. It is noted that some buildings have fallen into disrepair. The developer has also created a support service that will help the residents of the village with the relocation.