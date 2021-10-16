HomeUAEDubai will give away $ 10 million among innovators
Dubai will give away $ 10 million among innovators

Yevhenii Podolskyi

A new initiative, Dubai Future Solutions, has been launched in Dubai, which will win prizes of up to US $ 10 million to innovators who propose solutions for the future. The program was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai should be a launching pad for creative ideas from around the world. Dubai Future Solutions will include a series of challenges that will bring together scientists, designers, inventors, universities, research centers, companies and startups from around the world to create innovative solutions.

The goal of the project is to accelerate innovation for the design of the future. “Dubai has always been a place for innovation and we are constantly looking for ways to further the emirate’s growth on the global innovation map,” said the Crown Prince, adding that Dubai will support talented professionals with resources to help turn their ideas into global success stories.

“The world of technology and innovation is evolving at a tremendous pace, and we want to lead this development. We are ready to use new opportunities and solve any problems with the help of new technologies, ”Sheikh Hamdan said. As part of the initiative, innovators will be able to talk about their solutions to global global challenges, including in the field of energy, transport, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence and data processing.

New sectors of the economy will be created on the basis of successful ideas. The project teams will develop solutions and build global partnerships, sharing experience and knowledge. The first task is to create batteries that are resistant to weathering and can operate in harsh weather conditions, with applications in space and the oil and gas industry.

Proposals will be evaluated by an ad hoc committee of experts from various sectors on criteria such as scalability, practicality, economic feasibility of development and its adaptability to changing requirements.

Innovators can submit their ideas to the initiative’s website at www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-solutions. The proposed solutions should be “efficient, cost effective, versatile and ready to implement”.

According to the Dubai Future Foundation website, the selection will include the following stages:

  • Registration
  • First qualifying round
  • Second qualifying round (top three decisions will be chosen).
  • Determination of the winner.
