Dubai lifts travel restrictions on the eve of the Dubai Expo

At Dubai Expo, everything is ready to welcome guests from all over the world. But what about COVID travel protocols in the UAE? According to recent reports, the UAE has relaxed COVID entry rules for travelers from Ukraine, Russia, India and many other countries. The exhibition will start on October 1 and will last until March 31, 2022.

According to the UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Albania, Indian travelers with a tourist or work visa will be able to enter the UAE without any restrictions during this time period.

In addition, the UAE has even introduced a mechanism for issuing visas to those who want to visit the Dubai Expo. It is expected that the Dubai Expo will be visited by about 25 million people, as it is attended by more than 180 countries. The ambassador also said that the time of the Dubai Expo coincides with the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

The UAE has also lifted other restrictions on the entry of fully vaccinated residents since September 12. The UAE has also allowed travelers from India, Bangladesh, Namibia, Vietnam, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and others.

The Dubai Expo was scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to a pandemic. The exhibition, which starts on October 1, will attract visitors and media representatives from around the world. It will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Center.