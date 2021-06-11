World Tourism Forum kicks off in Bodrum, Turkey

The tourism sector is one of the most important sectors of the economy, which has a significant impact on other industries.

Turkey has made tremendous success in tourism over the past 40 years. In 2019, Turkey ranked sixth in the list of countries receiving the largest number of foreign tourists. Tourism revenues were $ 36 billion that year.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan at the opening ceremony of the World Tourism Forum in the city of Bodrum in southwestern Turkey.

The forum is organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Alpaslan noted that the tourism sector is one of the most important sectors of the economy, which has a significant impact on other sectors.

According to the Deputy Minister, the tourism potential of Turkey makes it possible to achieve even greater success in the near future.

“Turkey can become one of the main tourist countries in the world. The Turkish Parliament approved the establishment of the Tourism Development Agency. This agency was created with the aim of channeling tourism revenues to promote Turkey outside the country. We have made great efforts to ensure that Turkey survived the pandemic with the least negative consequences. The government has unveiled state aid packages to minimize losses to the tourism sector in the country. Also, the Safe Tourism certification program has been implemented, which has become an example for many countries, ”Alpaslan said.