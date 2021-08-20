Turkey is stepping up anti-epidemic measures in cinemas and restaurants

Turkey is stepping up anti-epidemic measures. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PCR tests will be needed to enter a restaurant or cinema, as well as for travel.

The government plans to introduce a mandatory PCR test for access to cinemas and restaurants, and this measure will apply only to the unvaccinated.

“We will require regular PCR tests for students and university staff who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. We will also conduct mandatory PCR tests for long-distance flights and transportation, as well as for entry into places such as cinemas and restaurants, “Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet.

From the beginning of the school year, on September 6, unvaccinated school staff will be required to take a PCR test at least twice a week.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, more than 5.7 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 51,000 patients have died. More than 45 million people received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: BGNES