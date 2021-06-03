Home TURKEY

Turkey is preparing to open the port of Filyos

Construction work in the port of Filyos, which began in the village of the same name in the Chaijum region of the northern Turkish province of Zonguldak in 2016, has been completed. The opening ceremony of the port will take place on Friday, June 4.

In a conversation with the Anadolu agency, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said that the opening ceremony of the port will be held with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to him, the history of the port project dates back to the times of the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II.

“Our 150-year-old dream – the port of Filyos – is a clear evidence of the growing dominance of Turkey at sea and is one of the ambitious projects of our country. Filios is not only a port, but also a giant logistics hub project that will move the region and country one step further in the field of logistics. When the port of Filyos is put into operation, it will become a new address for large-tonnage vessels, its capacity will be 25 million tons of containers per year, ”the head of the department said.

Karaismailoglu drew attention to the fact that the port of Filyos will take on the main load of the entire region: from the Black Sea to Russia, the Balkans and even the Scandinavian countries, as it is the transport center of the combined logistics chain between Russia, the Balkans and the Middle East.

“The port will be able to simultaneously serve up to 13 vessels of different sizes,” the minister said.

  On June 1, Turkey introduced new entry rules for Ukrainians
