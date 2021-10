A new surge in the incidence of coronaviruses in neighboring Turkey. On Wednesday, 30,438 new cases of Kovid-19 were registered in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, there was a similar peak in April.

At the same time, 236 deaths from complications were registered in Turkey.

The situation is defined as a critical burden. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, according to official figures, with more than 10.6 million people receiving the third dose of the vaccine in Turkey.