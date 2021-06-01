Home TURKEY

On June 1, Turkey introduced new entry rules for Ukrainians

According to the information received today from the Turkish side, starting from June 1, 2021, to enter Turkey, you must meet one of the conditions (have one of these documents):

  • Vaccination document from COVID-19, made not earlier than 14 days before arrival in the country;
  • Document certifying that the person has become ill with COVID-19 in the last 6 months;
  • Negative PCR test for coronavirus, made no later than 72 hours before arrival;
  • Rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antigen, performed no later than 48 hours before arrival.

Transit passengers are released from these obligations.

At the same time, we remind you that to cross the Turkish border within 72 hours before the date of entry, you must fill out the registration form for travelers to Turkey at the link: https://register.health.gov.tr.

