Diplomatic Forum started in Antalya

In Antalya, on June 18, the Diplomatic Forum will begin its work, at which the most important regional and global issues of the world agenda will be discussed.

The diplomatic forum will be held June 18-20 at the Nest Congress Center in Antalya under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The forum will be moderated by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The forum will be attended by the heads of state and government of 10 countries, foreign ministers of 42 countries, three former heads of state and government, representatives of international structures, high-ranking officials, businessmen, public figures and scientists from different countries.

The topic of the forum is “Innovative diplomacy: a new era, new approaches”.

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which is organized annually, aims to create a dialogue platform that is referred to in the field of diplomacy.

The forum will include 17 sessions on regional, global and thematic issues and one panel discussion on the “Regional Conference for the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Discussion topics:

“Global Governance: New Approaches to Global Solutions”;

“A New Era in Transatlantic Relations”;

“How to strengthen regional solidarity in the light of the lessons learned?”;

Partnerships with Africa and Mutual Benefits;

“Information pollution and fake news in the virtual world”;

“South Caucasus: New Opportunities for Regional Peace and Cooperation”;

Regional Cooperation in Asia;

“Humanitarian Approach to Refugees and Migrants”;

The Middle East and North Africa: Towards a Sustainable Agenda;

“Women’s Contribution to the Search for Peace”;

“Combating Extremism and Discrimination”;

Business World and Economic Diplomacy;

The Rising Threat of Terrorism;

“Energy: what future awaits us?”;

“A Common View of Neighbors: the Future of Europe”;

“How to improve the efficiency of regional organizations?”;

“Youth Forum”.