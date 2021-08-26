A new strain of coronavirus was found in Turkey, near Izmir

A new variant of the coronavirus, not yet identified, is circulating in the Izmir region of Turkey, the president of the Izmir Medical Association was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah.

According to Dr. Lutfi Chamli, the new variant has been registered in other parts of the country, and especially in Izmir, it accounts for 40 percent of cases of coronavirus infection.

Izmir reports less than 50 infected per 100,000 population in weekly reports of new infections.

According to the doctor, recently introduced tests for coronavirus detect different variants in Turkey and help identify a new strain that has nothing to do with the known variants of Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

According to Dr. Chamli, the Delta variant is prevalent among new cases in Turkey, according to recent testing, but there is another group infected with the new variant.

He told DHA that the information shows that in the northern district of Rize, the percentage of infection with the new option reaches 50-60 percent.

However, Chamley stressed that more research is needed to confirm that this is indeed a new variant of the coronavirus, in which scientists are not yet sure at this stage.