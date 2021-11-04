Welcome to our list of Best in Travel 2022

At the end of 2021, we are pleased to present you with a complete list of Best in Travel 2022 – a completely new set of destinations for the new year of travel.

These destinations span the globe and allow you, the traveler, to experience a wide variety of breathtaking experiences, from a fjord trek in Iceland to a fashion show from an aspiring designer in Nigeria. Carefully curated by our editors, our list is designed to inspire and thrill you, and to help make your 2022 travel dreams come true.

Of course, we live in a complex tourist landscape. As the global pandemic continues to affect ever-changing places around the world, we are working hard to find a balance between travel and safety, and a sense of caution along with an endless sense of wanderlust. Therefore, our list of 2022, which is shown below in full, is both a list for the future and a list to visit right now.

In the coming months, as the world continues to return to travel, we will present a whole series of new stories, video interviews and guides on how to turn our Best in Travel list into your travel reality, whether in 2022 or beyond.

For now, here’s a complete list:

Top countries

1. Cook Islands

2. Norway

3. Mauritius

4. Belize

5. Slovenia

6. Anguilla

7. Oman

8. Nepal

9. Malawi

10. Egypt

Top Regions

1. Westfjords, Iceland

2. West Virginia, USA

3. Xishuangbanna, China

4. Kent Heritage Coast, UK

5. Puerto Rico

6. Shikoku, Japan

7. Atacama Desert, Chile

8. Scenic Area, Australia

9. Vancouver Island, Canada

10. Burgundy, France

Top cities

1. Auckland, New Zealand

2. Taipei, Taiwan

3. Freiburg, Germany

4. Atlanta, USA

5. Lagos, Nigeria

6. Nicosia / Lefkosia, Cyprus

7. Dublin, Ireland

8. Merida, Mexico

9. Florence, Italy

10. Gyeongju, South Korea