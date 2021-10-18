Turkish all inclusive will change forever: there will be no more buffet

The “hygienic sensitivity” of tourists, which will be “instilled” by the coronavirus pandemic, will lead to the fact that the usual all-inclusive practice in Turkey will change forever – and first of all, will become a different “buffet”. This was stated by the President of the Association of Hoteliers of Turkey TÜROB Muberra Eresin.

He said that the first six months of this year were even harder for Turkey than in 2020 – hotels actually earned only in May, and so far their average occupancy even in Antalya was 31%, and in Turkey as a whole – always 25%, and this not including those hotels that are still closed. The expert also added that “the revival of tourism, which is observed in some resorts due to seasonal conditions, is a reflection of the whole country,” and to reach the indicators of “evidence” years this season clearly will not work.

In addition, the coronavirus, he said, will significantly change many components of the “Turkish holiday” and especially all inclusive. “The use of a managed open buffet” will become common practice. That is, the buffet will no longer be, tourists will be served food by waiters “because of the hygienic sensitivity of the consumer.” Also, most likely, the practice of menu service will be expanded. But until the last moment, it was the classic all-inclusive, massively introduced in Turkey, attracted the bulk of vacationers from Ukraine to this country.