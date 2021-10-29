Tourists were told what phrase can never be said to a flight attendant

Any mention of bombs, terrorists, weapons, knives or even a humorous desire to open the door in the middle of the flight will lead the tourist to great trouble. But there is also a more harmless phrase, probably used by people in everyday life, which can attract unwanted attention from airline staff.

According to Willis Orlando, a senior specialist in operations on the insider information platform Scott’s Cheap Flights, the stewardess should never be told the phrase “I’m drunk.”

In an interview with Yahoo, he said: “Of course, many of us are friendly with flight attendants, and want to communicate with them throughout the flight, making such jokes.” But, according to the expert, flight attendants have the right to expel a drunk passenger from the plane, because they may consider such a tourist dangerous to themselves and others. “They can punish you: they will put you on the list of troubled passengers, for example. Even if you’re not really drunk, an innocent joke will turn into problems. Airlines deal with drunken travelers – that’s all a tourist needs to know about the rules of alcohol consumption on flights, “he added.

How much alcohol can you drink on the plane?

It is allowed to bring 1 liter of strong alcohol, 2 liters of wine, 5 liters of beer to Ukraine without paying duty; 200 cigarettes or 50 cigars, or 250 grams of tobacco products

Is it forbidden to fly drunk?

Being drunk on a plane is a criminal offense, as a drunk tourist can quarrel and threaten to kill staff or passengers. In this regard, the actions of a drunk passenger will be considered in accordance with the Criminal Code.

It is also forbidden to consume any of your own alcohol, including alcohol from a duty-free shop, which the tourist took with him on the flight. It is forbidden to open packages with the contents before arrival at the destination, ie, exit to the city, especially for the purpose of drinking alcohol. They can be fined for it.

The crew has the right to refuse service to any passenger at its discretion. But if the situation gets out of hand, violators whose actions will be considered hooliganism, for example, could be punishable by up to five years in prison or a large fine.

Airlines may also deny passengers boarding if they deem them unsafe to be on board, including while intoxicated. According to The Sun, some airlines have even stopped selling alcohol on their flights, including Southwest Airlines and American Airlines. Ryanair has warned tourists traveling to Spain that they cannot take alcohol with them to the salon and that their bags can be checked for it.

Is it true that people get drunk more in the air?

Dr. Claire Morrison from the online service MedExpress said that people can actually suffer from alcohol during the flight more than on the ground. In an interview with HuffPost UK, she said: “When you are on an aircraft, the barometric pressure in the cabin is lower than usual. This low blood pressure means that the body has a harder time absorbing oxygen, which can cause dizziness or hypoxia.

“In other words, lower oxygen levels in your blood mean you may feel more drunk in the air than on the ground after drinking the same amount of alcohol. In addition, the body can dehydrate very quickly, because the air in the plane is very dry, “- summed up the doctor.