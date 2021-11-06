HomeEGYPTTourists in Egypt have revealed the secret of how to get the...
Tourists in Egypt have revealed the secret of how to get the perfect view of the Great Pyramids of Giza

Gleb Parfenenko
Туристам у Єгипті розкрили секрет, як отримати ідеальний вид на Великі піраміди Гізи

The perfect view of the Great Pyramids of Giza and the same perfect photos from a trip to Egypt – no problem for tourists now. An experienced traveler revealed the secret of how to get good pictures without any problems. According to blogger Kimmy Conner, the whole thing is in terms of looking at the pyramids. She told about it in the TikTok service.

As it turned out, the KFC fast food restaurant, which serves fried chicken dishes, is not only a good place for a quick snack in Egypt, but also, according to a travel blogger, the best place to see the Great Pyramids of Giza.

@kimmconn ✨You’re Welcome✨ #tiktoktravel #traveltips #travel #egypt #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Kimmie Conner

The tourist’s video, in which she claims that you can easily get a perfect view of the world-famous landmark from the roof of a fast food restaurant, quickly went viral. Her statement turned out to be so unexpected for users of the service that many of them seemed to be shocked by this information.

The Great Pyramids of Giza – are one of the most magnificent man-made structures in history, located on a plateau on the west bank of the Nile, on the outskirts of modern Cairo. The oldest and largest of the three pyramids at Giza, known as the Great Pyramid, is the only surviving structure of the famous seven wonders of the ancient world.

Earlier, "DIP" reported that a single price has been set for wedding photo shoots near the archeological sites of Egypt

