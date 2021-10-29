Tourists in Egypt have created a new route

Egypt has resumed a domestic flight connecting the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the main sightseeing cities on the Nile – the pearls of the New Kingdom in Upper Egypt. To do this, the flight MS 202 of EgyptAir from Sharm el-Sheikh to Luxor started on Wednesday. The flight became the first after a six-year break – it was stopped in December 2015. The flight was initially operated at the request of the private tourism sector, the Egyptian Tourism Federation and the Egyptian Travel Agents Association (ETTA).

“This line was put into operation as part of the Egyptian state’s efforts to create an integrated tourism product that combines beach and leisure tourism with cultural tourism. Tourists can visit more than one destination while in Egypt, thus enriching their travel experience, visiting not only the resorts but also the Nile Valley, with domestic air routes that connect all the tourist provinces, “- said Egyptian sources.

Details of the first flight, which they provide the following – the flight will be performed once a week, on Wednesday, departing at seven in the morning and returning to Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday evening, which will allow tourists to make one-way routes and day trips. Tickets cost 1,800 Egyptian pounds in both directions (about $ 115 at the current rate). On board the first flight, which took place on Wednesday, there were 110 tourists and Egyptians.

“The operation of this flight route was agreed during a meeting held a few days ago between Khaled El-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and Mohamed Manar, Minister of Civil Aviation, to discuss a number of issues that contribute to the promotion of tourism in Egypt,” – Egyptian sources add.