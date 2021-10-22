HomeTourismTour operators have started selling tours for 2023: the end of the...
Tour operators have started selling tours for 2023: the end of the pandemic has determined the main areas of recreation

Gleb Parfenenko
Tourists are still ready to rest and wait only for the end of the pandemic and related “sudden” quarantines. This is guided by the British tour operator Jet2 Holidays, which put on sale the program of the summer season of 2023 – a record time between the start of tour sales and the start of the season. I wonder if Ukrainian tour operators will follow the example of the British?

According to a statement from Jet2 Holidays, sales have started “in line with high customer demand. Tourists hope that at least two years later the pandemic will stop “canceling” travel and they will be able to rest.

According to the tour operator, the first destinations to be sold under the 2023 summer season program include the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and mainland Spain, followed by Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia and Portugal. As part of the 2023 summer season program, Jet2holidays plans to operate more than 135 weekly flights to the Canary Islands, more than 150 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, approximately 200 weekly flights to 14 destinations in Greece and approximately 120 weekly flights to Turkey.

As for departure points, the British tour operator mainly relies on the regions. Departures will be performed primarily from the airports of Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and Stansted.

