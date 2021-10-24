This is a clever way to avoid losing all your luggage during the holidays

The original way to not be left without things – at least without all their things – in case of loss of luggage during the flight, presented by British experts. On the social network Reddit, one of the travelers called a “fail-safe” method of not being completely without clothes and toiletries, provided that you are traveling with family or company.

The method is as follows: divide the necessary things of each of the travelers into several stacks and arrange them in each suitcase little by little. “So, if one suitcase gets lost on the road, you will both have clothes left, and it will not be the case that one in the company will have nothing to wear. It’s free and very convenient – your partner, friend or child will not be left without clothes or with only one change of clothes, which he put in hand luggage,”- says the author of the method. He also adds that the loss of luggage is rare, but it happens, and anyone who waited a few days to receive luggage will agree that such a system is more than useful.

Tourists in the comments generally agreed that there is something reasonable in this – and say the horrors of losing luggage: “We waited 3 days with two changes of clothes. I had to wash my clothes every night,” one tourist wrote. Others claim to have come to this system of different suitcases even earlier, on bitter experience. In addition, many recommend putting a change of necessary clothing – and especially underwear – in hand luggage.