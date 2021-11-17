HomeLifeStyleThe tourist revealed the secret of how to get more legroom before...
The tourist revealed the secret of how to get more legroom before boarding the plane

Gleb Parfenenko
Турист розкрив секрет, як до посадки в літак отримати більше місця для ніг

Lifehack, very useful for tall tourists, was presented in his Instagram by travel expert Zachary Abel. As he found out, one of the Google Flights extensions can show tourists which flights have the most legroom. At least we are talking about American carriers.

This is a life hack for Google Flight that you may not have known about. Let’s say you want to travel from Los Angeles to New York from November 12 to 16. You can see that JetBlue, United and Delta have the same price. And what is the best option? Find Legrooms for Google Flights is an extension that can be added to the Chrome browser, ”the expert advises.

 

With the use of this program, the tourist becomes aware of how much space in centimeters for his feet he will have in which place. For business class, this extension explains which chairs fold completely into a plane and which do not.

The video ended up being liked more than a thousand times, and many said it was great advice. “The best life hack of the year,” commentators say. “From a tall passenger who flies often … thank you!”

