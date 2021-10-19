The rating of the most beautiful villages in Europe is named on Instagram and Pinterest

The influence of social media on tourism around the world is growing every day, and people often choose destinations based on their popularity on Instagram or other social media.

Uswitch has collected and compiled relevant data on social media and organized it into a ranking of the most beautiful (or rather, the most popular) villages in Europe on Instagram and Pinterest.

Oia is at the top, Goreme is a little behind

The Greek village of Oia has been voted the most beautiful village in Europe (and the world). The village in Santorini is known for its picturesque white houses and bright blue waters. The locality is by far the most popular Internet user, with a total of over 1.6 million Instagram posts and Pinterest contacts.

The Turkish village of Goreme lies just outside Oia with just over 1.1 million posts and tags on analyzed social media platforms. Goreme is mainly known for its many churches carved into the rocks and famous for its regular hot air balloon flights.

Third place – Hallstatt, two Scottish villages in the top 10

The Austrian village of Hallstatt is in third place with a total of 799,213 social media posts. This magical village is also a World Heritage Site. Interestingly, the Austrian Village is the most popular of the top three on Pinterest (4887).

Other European villages in the top ten include Italy’s Vernazza in fourth place, Furnas in the Azores in sixth, the Greek village of Folegrandos in seventh, Swiss Wengen in eighth and Spanish Albarracin. in tenth place.

Besides Greece, another European country with two villages in the top ten is Scotland, with Tobermory on the Isle of Mull and Portree on the Isle of Skye.