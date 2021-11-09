The new EU rules will lead to chaos in the rest of tourists on holidays

Tourists traveling to the EU are warned that next year they will face complete chaos due to new rules at the border. By the end of next year, the EU is preparing to introduce its new entry system, which will require non-EU citizens to scan four fingerprints and take a photo. The entry / exit system (EES) is due to be launched in May and will control citizens of non-EU countries entering the bloc.

Experts said the new rules were, after all, designed for airports, not land crossings.

Airports should be relatively easy to deal with the new rules, as passengers are subject to immigration control on foot individually.

Reardon told the Justice and Home Affairs Committee of the House of Lords: “It is impossible to conduct a biometric check without getting everyone out of the car.

“For the first time, we expect to handle 1,600 to 1,700 passengers per hour. “This is an impossible task in the space we have. This is a high risk of congestion on key highways.