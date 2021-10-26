The meaning of color in tourism

Colors. There is so much magic and meaning behind them, and the advertising industry, through neuromarketing, is using this to penetrate the heart of the consumer.

The visual effect created by certain color tones is key when a customer chooses a particular product. In fact, a study by the Color Marketing Group shows that 93% of people make purchasing decisions based on the look and feel of the product or company.

Perhaps these claims are at the core of new segments of color travel. One of the most famous is green tourism due to its proximity to ecology and nature. Here are some of the color-related tour segments:

Green tourism

Mass tourism is not part of this type of tourism, on the contrary, green tourism is geared towards travelers who care about the environment and are loyal followers of ecotourism.

Orange tourism

It is inextricably linked with culture, identity and creativity and is aimed at responsible tourism management of the cultural and historical heritage of iconic places in each tour direction.

White tourism

Activities related to snow and everything around it are on the white tourism agenda. Recently, spiritual tourism has also been associated with the new holistic wave.

Black tourism

Also known as dark tourism. The activity of this type of tourism is associated with wars, tragedies and mass deaths. However, the real meaning of this segment is focused on the historical value of facts and / or events, no matter how terrible they may be.