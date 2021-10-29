The main problem is dirty everywhere: the travel agent described the rest of tourists in Egypt

Typical problems of tourists in Egypt, as well as specific reports of troubles led on his channel in Yandex.Zen, a Russian representative of travel agents. According to her, not all hotels are ready for the return of Russian tourists, and the increased demand and price, which still remains high, leads to the realization of complete “illiquidity”.

After the return of the first “package” tourists in May, it was clear that not all hotels were prepared to meet us. There were numerous complaints about food and service, even in those hotels where there were never any problems with it, “said the travel agent. At the same time, according to her, the situation did not improve until the full opening. “When selecting a round of hair “stands up”))) from reading in the reviews of tourists. The main problem – dirt everywhere! And not only in the room, but also on the territory, and in the main restaurant (dishes also apply). Cleaning in rooms with interruptions, change of linen sometimes simply you will not wait. The fading number fund is another acute problem of Egyptian hotels,” she said. Tourists also complain about the quality of cooked food. At the same time, some hotels, she said, “are trying to keep the same level, “but” keep the price tag decent.”

Then the expert told a living example from tourists who fell into “condition”. “Recently, my tourists returned from Sharm el-Sheikh. We chose a hotel for a long time, the amount was only in “poor condition”. Decided to choose the best of the worst))). Relied solely on reviews. The result was SIVA SHARM 4 * for the week in the first half of October. They paid 31,500 hryvnias for the tour for two adults,” she said.

According to tourists, the advantages of the hotel were a nice area, location, beautiful reef. Everything else is depressing. “We were already at the hotel at noon, we had a hard time settling in an additional building at 6 pm. He looked abandoned. Broken cabinet doors, barely warm water from both taps, no refrigerator and a thick layer of dust. The air conditioner did not work. We turned to the reception with a request to repair it, the reaction was zero, ”the tourists say. According to them, they came to clean the room on the last day of rest, although in the main building it was better to clean, someone even “twisted swans”.

“People rebelled constantly, there were scandals every day. There are crazy queues in the restaurant. Food from the series “you will not stay hungry”. The tables were not wiped. Really dirty everywhere. Tourists have already begun threatening the hotel administration to write a complaint to the World Health Organization. In a couple of days, everything started to change for the better, “said the travel agent. She remains optimistic and assures that give the hotel time and it will still show top class. But so far it shows only dissatisfaction. “Tourists considered such a price for the tour unreasonably high. But, unfortunately, at the time of purchase the cost of tours to Egypt was overstated due to high demand. “From for 22,500 hryvnias. for two we would not steam at all” – tourists told me”, – she adds.

Another problem for Egypt is return. “Passing formalities at Sharm el-Sheikh airport is a separate topic. The passport was checked 10 times. It was taken care of several times. The flight was delayed a bit and tourists spent a total of 7.5 hours in this crowd. With children – well, it’s just unthinkable,” – wrote the author of the blog.