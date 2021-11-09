The former chef told tourists why you should not have breakfast in hotels

Hype video, which received more than 250 thousand views, scared tourists ex-employee of the hotel. “Never eat free breakfast,” she says, referring to her 15 years of experience at the front desk, as a chef, and even as a night auditor.

“I’ve worked for a lot of hotel brands, and here’s what I realized: they have nothing to do with breakfast,” said the tick-picker under the nickname brandiaugustus. According to her, breakfasts are prepared in unsanitary conditions in the kitchen, the devices on which chefs cook are also not clean.

“I remember the manager telling me to use one sheet of paper towel for all surfaces. Disgusting. I had to wipe things like bowls, shovels, tables, ”says the blogger. She also adds that some ingredients are used to a clear odor. “The waffle batter is reused until it starts to smell like beer,” she says.

However, some commentators confirm this sad experience and share life hacks for tourists who are afraid. One lilblumamba commented: “As a night auditor at a very popular hotel, I will say: it’s true! Choose pre-packaged products, as well as check the room before bringing luggage, ”she says. Others also eat food “only from the package – flakes, yogurt, fruit.”

However, there were disagreements: some commentators defended the hotel restaurants, claiming that their kitchens are clean. “It’s a lie. I work in the hotel kitchen. We have very clean and fresh food,” they say.