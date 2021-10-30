The flight attendant told which seats are better to choose for passengers with small children

It is often very difficult to fly with young children, but there are life hacks that can be used to make the journey easier and calmer. In particular, it is about choosing the “right” seats in the cabin, as well as the exclusion of night flights for families with babies. The flight attendant of the British airline Virgin Atlantic Rebecca Love told more about this in an interview with The Mirror.

Rebecca Love, who has worked in the aviation sector for 8 years, explained that there are three seats in the cabin that are best suited for children, depending on their age. It:

Seats in the front row of the economy class saloon, located behind the business class saloon. Places by the window. Places next to the toilet.

“If the children are small enough, try to take a seat in the front row and ask for a cradle – one of the cribs, which is attached to the front wall of the cabin,” she said. Comfortable conditions will allow the baby to sleep better and roll over, if necessary. However, this would be impossible if he was in an ordinary chair. However, it should be borne in mind that in most airlines, tourists must first book tickets and then call to invite these seats. Therefore, travelers with a baby can be provided with these places, provided they are free.

The flight attendant explained that sitting by the window was also good for children to look at the sky, which had a calmer effect on them than if they were looking at satellites in the cabin. However, families with older children are advised to book seats near the toilet, so it is likely that children will often be asked to go there, and the seats nearby will be deprived of any “crazy jerks” halfway through the cabin.

For anxious parents of tourists who think that their children may be very noisy, the airline employee recommended choosing day flights instead of night flights. According to the expert, this will avoid the concern that other passengers will not fall asleep and will be nervous during particularly loud tantrums.

List additional airplane life hacks from experts: