The flight attendant told what needs to be done to move from economy class to business or first

Free upgrades on board are very rare. However, you can switch from economy class to business or first, if the tourist will use life hacks, which were told to the Daily Express by experienced flight attendants: flight attendant and managing director of DiarioAzafata Lucia Taboada and Helena Afroway. At the same time, according to experts, there is an effective way to attract the attention of airline employees, but there are also stop phrases and tricks that passengers often resort to in vain – none of them really work when it comes to additional services.

“It is possible to get to the premium class cabin if the tourist is the owner of an airline loyalty card or miles,” said Taboada. “Usually, airline employees can upgrade their class during check-in. But as a flight attendant, I rarely transfer a passenger from economy class to business, “she said. There are several reasons. “In fact, there are no secret codes and tricks to fly a class higher, and I have to say that many tourists, using the same drives, try to move to business class day by day. For example, a common cause is a traveler’s leg pain. The passenger claims that he needs extra legroom. However, for the flight attendant according to the instructions, this is not a good reason to transfer a passenger to a higher class. However, it will do everything possible to make the flight more comfortable in economy class. For example, it is recommended to tilt the back of the chair to the maximum, but at the same time in comfort will be pressed the satellite sitting behind. Taboada said that every day she sees passengers trying to increase comfort under the same pretext. “But no, it never works,” she said.

So what can travelers do to increase their chances of moving to another class of service? According to flight attendant Helena Afroga, which always works, this is when passengers bring the crew sweets, chocolate or something else – so they let the staff know about themselves. “When people do that, the flight attendant can offer this passenger tea or coffee, because we can give it for free,” she said.

On the other hand, Taboada spoke about some horrible situations she faces on board every day: “I started flying in 2004, I saw a lot. One day, passing through the cabin with a service cart, we found a man who had previously given up onboard food, sitting and cutting a Spanish ham with a huge knife. Cold steel, which is forbidden to carry on board, was at least 10 centimeters. We explained to him that he could not use it on the plane and that we had to take the knife from him. The passenger was surprised, but the knife gave without problems. The strangest thing is how he managed to get through the guard with this knife?!”

The flight attendant shared with the publication and some other surreal situations that she sees every day: “How do you do it: do a pedicure on a tray table or go to the toilet barefoot…”.

