The flight attendant told about secret signals of communication of crew about which passengers don’t know

Stewardesses have a way to secretly communicate with each other on the plane with signals that tourists do not know about. To do this, airline staff use secret codes on the indicator panel and sound notification. Detection of secret signals to the British edition of The Sun was provided by flight attendant Mateusz Maszczynski.

According to the airline employee, under the exit sign you can find the area call bar or ACP. He explained that it is used to communicate during the flight so that passengers do not know what the airline employees are talking about. The interpretation of the main signals is as follows:

For example, if the blue light comes on, it means that the passenger has pressed the call button in place and needs attention.

Orange – someone pressed the call button in the toilet, flashing orange – activated smoke alarm.

If staff see a pink light, it means that the phone call to be answered and the flashing signal of the same color are a group call between crew members.

However, color indicators are not the only way for flight attendants to communicate secretly on an airplane. There are also audible alerts that the average passenger will not pay attention to. In addition, extraneous noise is also a way of secret communication between pilots and flight attendants. For example, the flight attendants of Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, have declassified the meaning of mysterious sounds in the cabin. According to them, the first “dong” signal, which sounds after takeoff, informs the crew that the landing gear has been removed. The second “dong” is usually heard when the seat belt sign is off, and the following “dongs” can mean a number of things: from greetings to important announcements.