The Egyptian government is discussing how to increase the influx of tourists from Ukraine in winter

Khaled El-Anani, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, met with the Ambassador of Egypt to Ukraine Ayman El-Gamal to discuss ways to expand tourist traffic to Egypt from Ukraine in the future, especially in winter.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, the Assistant Minister for Technical Affairs and the Chief Curator of the Main Department for Foreign Relations and Agreements of the Ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed the intensification of a joint action plan to increase the influx of tourists from the Ukrainian market to Egypt. It was also agreed that the ministry organizes a number of tourist, cultural and artistic events in Ukraine to promote Egyptian tourism in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture of Egypt. In addition, in the future Egypt will take part in a number of tourist exhibitions in Ukraine.

Preparations for the participation of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in the tourist exhibition, which will take place in Ukraine in October next year, were also discussed.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine ranked second among markets exporting tourism to Egypt. Ukraine was also one of the first countries to export tourists to Egypt after the resumption of travel in July 2020. This confirms the confidence of the state and citizens of Ukraine in the precautionary and preventive measures, as well as health control measures applied in Egyptian resorts.