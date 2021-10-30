Saudi Arabia invests in more than 100 tourism and cultural initiatives

Today, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh, His Majesty’s Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez presented an impressive list of more than 100 cultural initiatives, events and activities that will take place in the Kingdom by the end of the year.

The bright and varied schedule includes many events held by 25 cultural institutions that The Ministry of Culture opened three years ago. His Majesty Fayez said that Saudi culture is being revealed and filled with energy on an unprecedented scale and pace. The Kingdom’s ambitions open up many opportunities for both the local and international private sector.

“This is an exciting time for Saudi culture. Only in the coming weeks we will hold our first major international film festival, our first art biennial and such international festivals as Fashion Futures and MDLBeast, “said E.P. Fayes on FII. “These developments are the result of the Kingdom’s steady progress in developing creativity and creating a dynamic cultural economy in the Kingdom.” Saudi Arabia is already making an active contribution to the global creative industry.

As other signs of rapid progress and new ambitions, the ministry has developed a strategy that will open up new opportunities for investment in culture through PPPs or joint ventures, strengthen infrastructure around creative industries and simplify regulation to ensure business prosperity. Combined with the growing demand for culture throughout the Kingdom, the changing cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia has already attracted the attention of international investors.

His Majesty Fayez immediately pointed out that the role of the Ministry is not limited to the promotion of creative industries within the Kingdom, but also to improving and enhancing the quality of cultural exchange with his colleagues around the world.

“I am deeply proud that the Kingdom is successfully campaigning for culture and the creative industries to formally participate in the G20 debate,” he said. Fayes during the panel discussion. “It started during the presidency of Saudi Arabia last year and continues, which means that we have ensured that culture takes a permanent place in the G20 discussions and becomes part of the global economic agenda.”