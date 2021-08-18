HomeEGYPTRussia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh
EGYPTRUSSIATourism

Russia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

Gleb Parfenenko
Russia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

Russia will triple the number of regular flights to Egypt on the route Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh by 15 from August 27, the Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing a statement by the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus.

“It was decided to increase the number of regular flights on a reciprocal basis to Egypt on the routes Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh from five to 15 flights per week on each route from Russian airports, where international flights on a reciprocal basis to Hurghada were resumed. and Sharm el-Sheikh with a frequency of one flight per week on each route, “TASS quoted the statement as saying.

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh International Airports on Monday received the first direct Russian flights from Moscow after more than six years after the Russian plane crash in 2015.

Last Monday, tourists arriving on Sharm el-Sheikh’s first flight after the break were received by Southern Sinai Governor General Khaled Fuda and Russian Ambassador Borisenko.

Flights between Russia and Egypt were completely suspended in November 2015, after a passenger plane of the Russian airline Kogalymavia, en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, exploded over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 217 passengers and seven crew members.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International