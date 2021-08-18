Russia will triple the number of flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

Russia will triple the number of regular flights to Egypt on the route Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh by 15 from August 27, the Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing a statement by the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus.

“It was decided to increase the number of regular flights on a reciprocal basis to Egypt on the routes Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh from five to 15 flights per week on each route from Russian airports, where international flights on a reciprocal basis to Hurghada were resumed. and Sharm el-Sheikh with a frequency of one flight per week on each route, “TASS quoted the statement as saying.

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh International Airports on Monday received the first direct Russian flights from Moscow after more than six years after the Russian plane crash in 2015.

Last Monday, tourists arriving on Sharm el-Sheikh’s first flight after the break were received by Southern Sinai Governor General Khaled Fuda and Russian Ambassador Borisenko.

Flights between Russia and Egypt were completely suspended in November 2015, after a passenger plane of the Russian airline Kogalymavia, en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, exploded over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 217 passengers and seven crew members.