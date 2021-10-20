On the beaches of Antalya, a new disaster: tourists in the sea is electrocuted

The blog “Antalyavil” warned tourists about a new disaster on the beaches of Antalya. According to bloggers, Turkish news channels reported an invasion of the beach of the resort “electric” jellyfish.

“Several vacationers and locals complained that while swimming in the sea, they felt an electric shock,” – say bloggers. We are talking primarily about the Antalya harbor near Kaleichi – that’s where tourists are not advised to swim in the first place.

Akdeniz University professor Mehmet Gokoglu commented on the situation in the Turkish media – according to him, jellyfish “arrived” from the Red Sea in excessive numbers, and pose a serious danger to tourists. And in the period from October to November jellyfish will still be a lot off the coast of Antalya.

Strictly speaking, jellyfish do not fight with electricity – such a “special effect” on the human body has their venom. “They have very burning pitiful cells, which are in the lower part of the jellyfish. The Mediterranean Sea warmed up, so the species of dangerous jellyfish, typical of Egyptian waters, sailed to the Turkish coast. In addition, they are attracted by a good feed base. Tourists who bathe should be vigilant, “said the professor.

He also stressed for tourists that jellyfish can not always be seen in the water. Even the tentacles of jellyfish, which they lost during the storm, can be dangerous.