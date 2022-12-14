NYP: Tourist unaware of pregnancy gives birth unexpectedly in an airplane toilet

Unaware of the pregnancy, a tourist named Tamara went to the toilet on the plane and unexpectedly gave birth to a child. This is reported by the New York Post (NYP).

It is specified that the incident occurred on board the liner of the Dutch airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, en route from Ecuador to Spain with a transfer in the Netherlands on Thursday, December 8.

The passenger said that she had no signs of pregnancy, so the sudden birth of a child was a real surprise for her. “A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, a woman had a stomachache and decided to go to the toilet. Much to her surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her arms, the publication says. “Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was stunned by this event.”

After an unexpected birth, the new mother was helped by two doctors and a nurse from Austria, who was on board the plane. After giving birth, the woman decided to name her son Maximiliano in honor of one of the passengers next to her. When the plane landed at Schiphol Airport, the wife and child were met by a team of doctors and taken to the Haarlem City Hospital Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid. The mother and newborn baby are now doing well.