Named the most hospitable places on the planet for tourists

The ranking of the most hospitable places on the planet in 2022 was made by the Booking.com service.

Thus, the Italian city of Matera topped the list of the most hospitable places. The ancient cave city is famous for its rock settlements, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The next hospitality is called the Slovenian Bled, and in third place was the Taiwanese Taidong, the winner of 2020.

The list also includes Nafplion, Greece, Toledo, Spain, Monti Verdi in Brazil, Bruges, Belgium, Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia, Ponta Delgada in the Azores and Hoi An in Vietnam.

The service called the regions the most hospitable.

Taidong (Taiwan), Tasmania (Australia) and Nova Scotia (Canada). The Gorenjska region in Slovenia is recognized as the best.

