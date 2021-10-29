HomePORTUGALNamed the best beach place in Europe - and it's not in...
Named the best beach place in Europe – and it’s not in Spain

Gleb Parfenenko
Названо найкраще пляжне місце у Європі - і це не в Іспанії

The hotspot in the Atlantic is a favorite tourist destination, and it is not surprising that it won the World Travel Awards in the nomination “Best Beach Resort in Europe”. But which European beach was considered the best for tourists?

The Algarve has faced stiff competition in the category of beaches from popular places, including Mallorca, Marbella, Cannes and Corfu.

Kronos Homes Sales Director Alda Filipe said: “Portugal is a wonderful country that is full of charm and has so much to discover.

“It is nice to see that my native nation has been honored with these awards. It’s well deserved. ”

The region’s tourism council recently announced plans to pay more attention to off-season tourism in the Algarve.

As a place to play world-class golf, the Algarve can offer enthusiasts a year-round game on one of the many courses.

Named the best beach place in Europe - and it's not in Spain
The beaches south of Lagos are one of the most beautiful areas in the region. (Image: GETTY)

Tourists can explore the whitewashed fishing villages overlooking the hidden beach bays with crystal clear water.

The beaches south of Lagos are some of the most stunning areas in the region, overlooking the red limestone cliffs.

Praia de Falesia is one of the longest beaches in Portugal, almost seven kilometers with golden sand.

Surfers have many waves that can be caught in the Algarve, and they will be amazed by the numerous surfing beaches in the region.

Fearless explorers can discover incredible Algarve rock formations that offer great opportunities for selfies.

Пляж Прайя-да-Марінья
Praia da Marinja beach

Families should go on a dolphin watching tour to see the beautiful creatures in their natural habitat.

The Algarve region is also a popular choice among holiday celebrities and footballers who are big fans of the resort.

Wayne and Colin Rooney were spotted there, and Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer and Jamie Carragher were regular visitors.

Madonna often visits the region, as well as Ronan Keating and Niall Horan.

