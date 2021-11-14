Like a scene from a thriller: passengers found a giant tarantula in the cabin

Tourists were shocked that their companion on the plane was a huge spider, which freely “roamed” around the cabin, terrifying passengers. The owner of the animals was not found. This became known from the posts of Brazilians on social networks.

The arachnid was spotted on a flight by the Mexican airline Volarius during a flight between Mexico and Brazil. One of the users posted a video on the social network, similar to a scene from a thriller: a terrible tarantula crawling between the upper lockers intended for luggage. While the staff gathered their spirits and chose who would go to detain the dangerous predator, the tourists, sitting under a living compartment for hand luggage, ran away in panic. One of the tourists dared to catch a scary spider.

The footage shows a man grabbing a tarantula with his hand wrapped in a sturdy plastic bag and gently twisting the package so that the animals were inside. The one who kept the passengers of the flight in fear was caught and struggling in the package while the man proudly carried him through the cabin. Eyewitnesses filmed what was happening on the phones.

The author of the video signed the post like this: “This guy neutralized him while we were flying!”. Commentators paid tribute to the courage of the tourist and argued that they would not be able to cope with the spider if they found themselves in a similar situation. “I would have had a panic attack,” “It’s awful … I would have died of fear,” they wrote.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Director Brazil (@directorbrazil)

The flight attendant also left a comment: “As a flight attendant, I would politely allow someone else to do this.” And one of the users joked: “This spider was too big not to pay for a place.”

It is unclear how the tarantula got on the plane – and, unfortunately, the case when a spider scares tourists on a flight is not the first and probably not the last. So, in 2018, a passenger found in his bag a huge spider-hunter during a flight from Australia to Germany.

Tarantulas are poisonous, but their venom is not dangerous to humans, but the bite is quite painful, similar to the sensation of a hornet bite, causing edema.