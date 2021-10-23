It’s horrible, everyone is trying to deceive you: tourists have thrown negative reviews at Egypt

Holidays in Egypt have become “much worse” than before its closure, and “absolutely everyone is trying to deceive you” – such a “summary” of reviews of tourists published by “Rambler”. Among the main claims – an attempt to profit from tourists everywhere, not only by street vendors, but also in hotels; inconsistency of services declared and lack of service, at the same time very expensive prices.

“People of Slavic appearance are seen as a bag of money. We will never return to this country. It is difficult for a European person to understand this mentality, communication with the Arabs at the end of the holiday caused not just a question, but some insurmountable anger, “- say tourists. According to them, they are trying to “steam” something not only on the street, but also in hotels – we are talking about expensive tours. “Egypt seemed to me just hell, where absolutely everyone is trying to deceive you, to take from you in three ways for disgusting service, poor quality food, terrible quality goods,” – suffer tourists (spelling preserved), writes “Turprom”.

Among the advice of “experienced” – to carefully study the prices for tours, bargain, pay everything so that there was no need to surrender, and if someone starts harassing, then threaten the person with the police. Her beggars on the streets, vendors and taxi drivers are really scared.

As for the service – here tourists also complain about the complaint. “The hotel does not attract 5 stars at all. We were forced to go on the tour, and those who refused were told that they would remember us. And then people lost towels on the beach, for which they then had to pay $ 20. At the same time, some hotels ignore cleaning, do not change linen, free restaurants do not work, and the buffet “leaves much to be desired.”

The prices are considerable – as tourists say, a tour for four people, ie for a family with two children can cost 90 000 UAH. for 10 days. Another tourist complained that 6 days and 7 nights per person cost her 25,000 hryvnias, and the service turned out to be one of the above. “Very dissatisfied, for that kind of money, she could fly to another place and to another hotel. Impressions are extremely negative. In comparison with that was earlier, rest in Hurghada changed cardinally, became much worse », – I told« suffered ».