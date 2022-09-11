HomeTourismIn the United States, a shark bit a woman in front of...
TourismUSA

In the United States, a shark bit a woman in front of tourists

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Yevhenii Podolskyi
Donate
У США акула вкусила жінку на очах у туристів

A woman was bitten by a shark in front of tourists. The incident took place in Paia Bay on the Hawaiian island of Maui in the United States.

Police said a 51-year-old French woman was snorkeling in troubled waters 100 meters from the shore when she was suddenly bitten by a shark.

Eyewitnesses saw that the tourist needed help, pulled the woman ashore, and rescuers arrived at the scene. Specialists from the Department of Conservation and Resources responded by warning people to stay away from the water. Authorities later closed three beaches.

Donate

Fresh news

Related news

Popular rubrics

TourismRussiaTurkeyUkraineCOVID Travel NewsUSALifeStyleEgyptMedicine

Popular topics

COVID-19The war of the Russian Federation against UkraineEuropecoronavirussanctionsAir travelDue to touristsEntry rulescurious

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal