In the United States, a shark bit a woman in front of tourists

A woman was bitten by a shark in front of tourists. The incident took place in Paia Bay on the Hawaiian island of Maui in the United States.

Police said a 51-year-old French woman was snorkeling in troubled waters 100 meters from the shore when she was suddenly bitten by a shark.

Eyewitnesses saw that the tourist needed help, pulled the woman ashore, and rescuers arrived at the scene. Specialists from the Department of Conservation and Resources responded by warning people to stay away from the water. Authorities later closed three beaches.