HomeEGYPTIn Egypt, began to worry about the eruption of a volcano
EGYPTTourism

In Egypt, began to worry about the eruption of a volcano

Gleb Parfenenko
В Єгипті почали перейматися виверженням вулкана

A separate reassuring message for the tourist market and tourists was forced to publish the Ministry of Environment of Egypt in connection with the eruption of a volcano on the supposedly distant from the country of the Pyramids, the Spanish island of La Palma. The statement said that Egypt is safe, citizens and tourists will not suffer.

The statement came amid fears that carbon emissions from Spain’s La Palma volcano could reach Egypt. According to the ministry, Egypt is far from the source of emissions – at a distance of about 4’000 km. The statement also added that the gases emitted by the volcano are in the upper atmosphere, and therefore people will not feel them.

Cumbre Vella volcano, located in an active volcanic ridge on the island of La Palma, began to erupt in September. The first volcanic activity was recorded on September 9 and the eruption continues to this day. About 7.5 thousand people have already been forced to evacuate, about 900 hectares are covered with lava, more than 2 thousand houses have been destroyed and damaged.

This eruption can last up to three months – scientists warn. Concerns are expressed not only about problems with carbon emissions, but also problems with emissions of volcanic ash, which could stop flights in the region. Although so far there was no such need, but this possibility is not ruled out in Egypt, fearing for the resumption of tourism. Suffice it to mention the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull in May 2011, which covered the skies over Europe.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International