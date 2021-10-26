In Egypt, began to worry about the eruption of a volcano

A separate reassuring message for the tourist market and tourists was forced to publish the Ministry of Environment of Egypt in connection with the eruption of a volcano on the supposedly distant from the country of the Pyramids, the Spanish island of La Palma. The statement said that Egypt is safe, citizens and tourists will not suffer.

The statement came amid fears that carbon emissions from Spain’s La Palma volcano could reach Egypt. According to the ministry, Egypt is far from the source of emissions – at a distance of about 4’000 km. The statement also added that the gases emitted by the volcano are in the upper atmosphere, and therefore people will not feel them.

Cumbre Vella volcano, located in an active volcanic ridge on the island of La Palma, began to erupt in September. The first volcanic activity was recorded on September 9 and the eruption continues to this day. About 7.5 thousand people have already been forced to evacuate, about 900 hectares are covered with lava, more than 2 thousand houses have been destroyed and damaged.

This eruption can last up to three months – scientists warn. Concerns are expressed not only about problems with carbon emissions, but also problems with emissions of volcanic ash, which could stop flights in the region. Although so far there was no such need, but this possibility is not ruled out in Egypt, fearing for the resumption of tourism. Suffice it to mention the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull in May 2011, which covered the skies over Europe.