In Egypt, a statement was made about the opening of a new Sphinx in the Great Pyramids

Tourists have not found a new monument in Egypt: Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt Mustafa Waziri denied reports that a new “sphinx” was discovered on the plateau of the Great Pyramids of Giza. In his interview with the Egyptian media, he commented on the alleged discovery as follows: “There is no new Sphinx, the find is a rock near the plateau of the pyramids.”

He also added that all archeological discoveries have a certain system of announcement, and the stone under consideration is not a new discovery and historical artifact. However, excavations around the “new sphinx” are still underway, and while it remains unclear whether it is a rock or a statue, because around it the excavations are being completed, and its features have not yet been identified.

It will be recalled that about a month ago, a permit was issued for tourists to visit archeological sites in Egypt, previously closed to tourists, officially issued by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani. This includes the famous Sphinx Alley between the temples of Luxor and Karnak. It is planned to open in the next few months, and from the opening to make a grand show.