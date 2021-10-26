Hotels said that they are most annoyed by tourists

Tourists who steal and cheat are the most annoying guests for most hotels. In an interview with the Times, hotel owners said that they are most infuriated by guests. The owners have accumulated a long list of insults.

First, hotels are most annoying if a tourist steals food from a buffet, whether breakfast or lunch. Yes, there are already well-known high-profile precedents, when guests tried not just to eat what was stolen from the restaurant in their room, but to take the loot home, stuffing suitcases.

Secondly, if tourists steal things from the rooms. These can be both harmless slippers and bathrobes, towels, toilet paper, toothbrushes, as well as expensive appliances – TVs and coffee makers, as well as mattresses. At the same time, some guests, caught stealing, may defiantly deny the fact of what happened. “The robes / pillows / jewelry / paintings were very similar to the ones we had at home, so we took them with us,” “I thought my wife brought them with us.” That’s why I packed them in our suitcase, “said one of the annoyed hotel owners.

Some said that guests often ask for an extra roll of toilet paper, even though they have it in their room. In fact, they need it so they can take it home – this happens even in five-star hotels worth hundreds of dollars a night. In addition, hotels hate guests who steal clothes hangers from closets and remove batteries from TV remotes – it’s not expensive, but very inconvenient for the next guest.

Third, if a tourist tries to drink the entire contents of the mini-bar unnoticed, and then justifies that he did not. Back in 2019, there were high-profile scandals over the fact that hotel guests managed to steal even mattresses from rooms, and some cost tens of thousands of hryvnia. Even more surprising is the fact that hotels, including five-star chains, are unlikely to report such theft to the police. Most likely, this will happen in hotels that have direct elevators to parking lots, which allows thieves to leave quickly.

Five-star hotels are also less likely to report a crime or even stop criminals from stealing. Wellness Heaven CEO Tassilo Keilmann, who spoke with hotel owners, told CNN that this was due to the fact that the famous hotels “do not want to be associated with crime.”

One of the strangest things that tourists stole was the plumbing, including the toilet seat and shower head, as well as the room numbers from the doors. As a rule, travelers who steal things from hotels are blacklisted and they are unlikely to be able to return to this hotel again, and in some cases to the resort.