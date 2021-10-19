Hotels in Turkey have announced the fate of the “All Inclusive” system

They do not intend to abandon the all-inclusive system in Turkey – it means losing a serious competitive advantage. However, it is necessary to make this system bring the maximum income. This position was voiced in a statement by the president of the Mediterranean Association of Tourist Hoteliers and Operators (AKTOB), a professional organization of hoteliers in the region Erkan Yagji.

As the expert commented in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet Akdeniz, the debate on the all-inclusive system, which is being criticized by various parties, continues. “But every time we say ‘let’s stop, let’s ban’ is useless. This is the system that already exists firmly in the world. And we are among the countries that best implement this system. Moreover, international hotel companies have begun to offer “all inclusive” in the form of a package. “We have to start from the reality that all-inclusive is a system that exists in this world and not just in Turkey,” Mr Yagci said.

At the same time, he stressed that the “Turkish” tourist – not least, the tourist who goes on an “all inclusive”, and a simple ban will not change anything. “Our guests require a comprehensive system, and we are implementing it,” he said. The question is not forbidden – also emphasizes the head of the association of hoteliers – “the real question is whether you get paid for the system you offer.”

“When planning tourism, we take into account both income and the number of tourists. Our main elements are product diversity, market diversity and promotion. “The all-inclusive system should not be a burden to the industry, that is, the system should bring money,” – summed up Mr. Yagji.