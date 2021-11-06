Foreign tourists have been arrested in Thailand

“Hunting raids” on drunken tourists, and most importantly – on bars that sell alcohol, announced the police of the famous Thai resort of Pattaya. And this is right after the official opening of Thailand for foreign guests. According to local media, only during the raid on the night from Thursday to Friday, about 30 people were arrested, including foreign tourists – both for selling and drinking.

Details from Pattaya News are as follows: police officers patrolling the beaches around 10pm heard loud music coming from a beach bar and found visitors inside dancing and drinking alcohol from disposable cups. As a result, police arrested 30 customers of both Thai and foreign tourists, as well as the owner of the bar.

While in the resort, which in the “pre-test” times had a very “fun” fame in terms of nightlife and entertainment, measures to combat the coronavirus require tourists to complete HLS: bars must remain closed, and alcohol is prohibited in restaurants. It is logical that tourists do not agree, and the owners of bars are trying to earn as much as they can.

However, they are not only breaking the law. Owners of local bars and restaurants are trying to put pressure on Chonburi government officials to lift restrictions to revive Pattaya’s famous nightlife. So far, at the last meeting, they only repeated the rule, according to which restaurants can now work until 23:00, but alcohol is still prohibited.

However, the mayor of Sonthai Khunpluem said that 80% of Pattaya’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and the Chonburi Infectious Diseases Committee is developing a plan to open bars and nightclubs.