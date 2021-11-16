Egypt’s unreal “snowy” mountains are becoming a tourist hit

Pictures of people frolicking in snowy landscapes and rolling down icy mountains are not unusual, but one important point makes these pictures stand out.

They are made in Egypt.

Located on the outskirts of the arid, sandy Sahara Desert, this Middle Eastern country rarely experiences rainfall, let alone snow.

But instead of showing a sudden bout of windy weather in Egypt, these images show an unexpected tourist attraction resulting from the processing of salt at Port Fouad, which lies at the northern tip of the Suez Canal.

The salt mountains in Port Fouad became a tourist attraction after pictures of people rolling down from them went viral. Egyptians flock to this unique location from different parts of the country to enjoy the scenery.

Some even try to ski on them.

Egyptian photographer Mohamed Vardani told CNN that the Salt Mountains can be reached by ferry across the Suez Canal to the Salt City.

Vardani says his photographs of the mountains are part of an ongoing project that aims to see Egypt from a different perspective, shedding light on tourism and cultural sites that are overlooked in favor of more obvious landmarks such as the pyramids.

The mountains are clear and bright white in color and resemble the snowy peaks at the North Pole, Vardani said.

And while they may lack the icy temperature, they are just as refreshing. Salt has medicinal properties, and sitting on it can cleanse negative energies from the body, says Wordan.

The photographer recommends visiting the Salt Mountains in winter to feel the real frosty spirit.

The salt that makes up the mountains is extracted when the seawater collected in the pools in Port Fouad is evaporated by sunlight.

There is also a windy connection. Salt is exported to colder countries and used to melt ice, according to Reuters.