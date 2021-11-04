HomeEGYPTEgypt will take $100 from the newlyweds for a photo shoot
Egypt will take $100 from the newlyweds for a photo shoot

Gleb Parfenenko
Єгипет братиме з молодят по 2500 гривень за фотосесію
10 Days Egypt Classic and Romantic Honeymoon Package - Egypt Tours Portal

The only price for wedding photo shoots near Egyptian archeological sites – such as the Great Pyramids or the Karnak Temples – has been set by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The price approved by the “competent authorities” was 1,500 Egyptian pounds per hour, which is about $ 95 or a little less than 2,500 hryvnias at the current exchange rate.

The decision came into force in early November. The relevant decree, which regulates the operation of additional trips for all types of tourists arriving through travel companies or individually, was issued by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Khaled al-Anani.

This resolution amended the decision made in 2014 to allow travel groups. According to the Egyptian tourism authorities, this will help “create a stricter and clearer mechanism for organizing these trips to ensure the rights of travel companies and the organization of tourism work.”

Project assistance
