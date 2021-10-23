HomeEGYPTEgypt ranked among the top African countries to visit
Egypt ranked among the top African countries to visit

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The British newspaper Financial Times has included Egypt in the list of five wild African countries that are currently worth visiting.

Following the return of tourist travel suspended by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year and a half, the Financial Times advised its readers seeking unique adventures to visit five destinations across the African continent, including Egypt.

Africa offers unique attractions for those seeking untreated beauty, such as travel similar to Egypt’s Nile cruises, according to the newspaper.

The authors added that there is excitement around Egypt as construction of the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum nears completion.

The report also highlights the importance of Nile cruises, especially on ships that resemble Pharaoh’s boats. The report says cruises on such vessels on the Nile start at £ 1,490 and are calculated for five nights.

The other four countries worth visiting include Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

The British government has eased restrictions on the controversial traveler list system and canceled mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers receiving two doses of the vaccine and those returning to England from countries on the safe list.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that red, green and amber country lists for travelers to England will no longer exist from 4 October.

Schapps said the new system will help “ensure the right balance of public health risk management is our number one priority.”

