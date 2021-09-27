Egypt launches SMS service to help tourists

According to Khaled Sharif, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Digital Transformation, this service will be provided through mobile operators in Egypt, which will send automatic text messages to tourists as soon as they arrive at one of Egypt’s airports, to greet and inform them from the multilingual hotline of the Ministry “19654”.

According to Sharif, the hotline will operate 12 hours a day to respond to inquiries or listen to any suggestions or complaints that may arise from tourists.

The service will also be able to refer them to emergency services such as the police or EMT.

The ministry launched the service as part of a protocol on cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, as well as as part of a digitization program currently under way in Egypt.