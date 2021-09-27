HomeEGYPTEgypt launches SMS service to help tourists
EGYPTTourism

Egypt launches SMS service to help tourists

Міністерство туризму та старожитностей Єгипту запустило нову службу текстових повідомлень для допомоги та обслуговування туристів у Єгипті в неділю.

Gleb Parfenenko
Egypt launches SMS service to help tourists

According to Khaled Sharif, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Digital Transformation, this service will be provided through mobile operators in Egypt, which will send automatic text messages to tourists as soon as they arrive at one of Egypt’s airports, to greet and inform them from the multilingual hotline of the Ministry “19654”.

According to Sharif, the hotline will operate 12 hours a day to respond to inquiries or listen to any suggestions or complaints that may arise from tourists.

The service will also be able to refer them to emergency services such as the police or EMT.

The ministry launched the service as part of a protocol on cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, as well as as part of a digitization program currently under way in Egypt.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International