Egypt began to give away citizenship for money

Єгипетська влада запропонувала іноземним громадянам паспорт та громадянство в обмін на інвестиції. Проте блогерка підрахувала, що через шлюб із єгиптянином стати повноправним жителем країни пірамід дешевше як мінімум у 770 разів. Згідно з розрахунками блогерки, що проживає в Єгипті, мінімальний поріг входу для отримання зеленого паспорта цієї країни складе $250 тис. Отже, наступні способи: Купити нерухомість у Єгипті на $300 тис. Брати участь в інвестиційному проекті в країні на суму від $350 тис. плюс 100 тис. потрібно перерахувати до скарбниці — внесок неповоротний. Внести до скарбниці держави $500 тис. на три роки. Після чого їх повернуть, але без відсотків і не в доларах, а в єгипетських фунтах за поточним курсом. Як відомо, у Єгипті останніми роками висока інфляція. Віддати державі безоплатно $250 тис. Влада суму не повертає. Однак є більш дешевий і швидкий спосіб отримати місце під спекотним єгипетським сонцем. Ціна питання - $323 за поточним курсом. «Можна вийти заміж за єгиптянина та отримати громадянство через 2 роки. За 10 тис. фунтів ($323 за актуальним курсом, що як мінімум у 770 разів дешевше за мінімальну вимогу до витрат на паспорт). І навіть іспит на знання мови складати не треба. До того ж раніше громадянство для дружин коштувало копійки... коли підняли до 10 тис., народ дико обурювався», — розказала туристка блозі на . Втім, туристична вигода від придбання єгипетського паспорта є сумнівною. У світовому рейтингу сили паспортів у 2023 році документ країни пірамід зайняв лише 72 місце із загальним балом мобільності 65: 19 країн надають безвізовий доступ, 46 — вимагають оформити візу після прибуття, 133 — вимагають візу. При цьому єгиптяни можуть подорожувати на спрощених умовах головним чином лише у країни третього світу та малі держави.

Egyptian authorities offered passports and citizenship to foreign nationals in exchange for investment. However, the blogger calculated that it is at least 770 times cheaper to become a full-fledged resident of the country of the pyramids through marriage with an Egyptian.

According to the calculations of a blogger living in Egypt, the minimum entry threshold for obtaining a green passport in this country will be $250,000. So, the following methods:

Buy real estate in Egypt for $300,000.

To participate in an investment project in the country in the amount of $350,000 or more, plus $100,000 must be transferred to the treasury — the contribution is non-refundable.

To contribute $500,000 to the state treasury for three years. After which they will be returned, but without interest and not in dollars, but in Egyptian pounds at the current exchange rate. As is known, in
Egypt has experienced high inflation in recent years.

Give the state $250,000 free of charge. The authorities will not return the amount.

However, there is a cheaper and faster way to get a seat under the hot Egyptian sun. The asking price is $323 at the current exchange rate. “You can marry an Egyptian and get citizenship after 2 years. For 10,000 pounds ($323 at the current exchange rate, which is at least 770 times cheaper than the minimum requirement for passport costs). And you don’t even need to take a language test. In addition, citizenship for wives used to cost a penny… when it was raised to 10,000, the people were wildly indignant,” the tourist told the blog.

However, the tourist benefit of purchasing an Egyptian passport is questionable. In the 2023 world ranking of the power of passports, the document of the pyramid country took only 72nd place with an overall mobility score of 65: 19 countries provide visa-free access, 46 require a visa on arrival, and 133 require a visa. At the same time, Egyptians can travel under simplified conditions mainly only to third-world countries and small states.

