Egypt began to give away citizenship for money

Egyptian authorities offered passports and citizenship to foreign nationals in exchange for investment. However, the blogger calculated that it is at least 770 times cheaper to become a full-fledged resident of the country of the pyramids through marriage with an Egyptian.

According to the calculations of a blogger living in Egypt, the minimum entry threshold for obtaining a green passport in this country will be $250,000. So, the following methods:

Buy real estate in Egypt for $300,000.

To participate in an investment project in the country in the amount of $350,000 or more, plus $100,000 must be transferred to the treasury — the contribution is non-refundable.

To contribute $500,000 to the state treasury for three years. After which they will be returned, but without interest and not in dollars, but in Egyptian pounds at the current exchange rate. As is known, in

Egypt has experienced high inflation in recent years.

Give the state $250,000 free of charge. The authorities will not return the amount.

However, there is a cheaper and faster way to get a seat under the hot Egyptian sun. The asking price is $323 at the current exchange rate. “You can marry an Egyptian and get citizenship after 2 years. For 10,000 pounds ($323 at the current exchange rate, which is at least 770 times cheaper than the minimum requirement for passport costs). And you don’t even need to take a language test. In addition, citizenship for wives used to cost a penny… when it was raised to 10,000, the people were wildly indignant,” the tourist told the blog.

However, the tourist benefit of purchasing an Egyptian passport is questionable. In the 2023 world ranking of the power of passports, the document of the pyramid country took only 72nd place with an overall mobility score of 65: 19 countries provide visa-free access, 46 require a visa on arrival, and 133 require a visa. At the same time, Egyptians can travel under simplified conditions mainly only to third-world countries and small states.