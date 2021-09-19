Egypt and Russia discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Khaled Al-Ananid discussed at a meeting with Zarina Doguzova, head of the Federal Tourism Agency of Russia, ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism, as well as a number of issues related to return. Russian tourism to the resorts of Egypt.

The meeting took place during the current visit of the minister to the Russian capital Moscow.

The meeting was attended by the Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr and the Egyptian delegation accompanying the minister.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of creating joint tourism programs between the two countries, which will help increase the tourist flow to Egypt from the Russian market, as well as work to increase the number of tourist trips between the two countries.

In addition, they discussed the possibility of creating a joint tourism committee that will work between the two countries to push the incoming tourist traffic to Egypt from Russia.

They also discussed ways to maximize benefits for travel companies and institutions from the Egyptian and Russian sides from the decision to return Russian tourism to Egyptian tourism resorts.

During the meeting, Al-Anani reviewed the latest developments in the field of precautions and preventive measures, as well as health monitoring applied in hotels, tourist sites, airports, museums and archaeological sites in Egypt to combat coronavirus, where the minister indicated that these procedures and controls are constantly being updated.

The minister explained that the ministry is sending out periodic review committees to find out to what extent everyone is willing to follow these procedures to ensure the safety of industry workers, citizens and tourists.

The meeting touched upon the discussion and analysis of incentives and opportunities provided by the Egyptian government to tour operators to increase the tourist flow to Egypt from all over the world.

The Minister noted that new airlines have been developed to connect the airports of coastal cities with the cities of the valley and integrate the product of beach tourism with the product of cultural tourism, which will enable tourists to visit more than one tourist city during a tourist trip to Egypt and not limit visits to only one city.

For her part, Doguzova praised the depth of relations between Egypt and Russia and the various aspects of cooperation observed by the two countries, especially in the field of tourism.

She noted the positive impressions of the Russian committee, which visited Egypt last July to learn about the precautions taken at Egyptian tourist resorts.

She added that the Egyptian tourist destination is the main and preferred destination for Russian tourists, which expressed the joy of Russians at the decision to return Russian tourism to Egyptian tourist resorts, especially in light of the great rapprochement between the Egyptian and Russian peoples.